Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f6459f089 ---- MO/LB **APPLICATION PENDING** This 2 bedroom 1 bath is centrally located close to shopping and restaurants! This unit includes water, sewer, and trash in the rent price! Laundry facility is onsite, and you will not have to worry about lawn care! Call today to set up your viewing!