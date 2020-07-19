525 9 AVENUE N

Amenities

media room bbq/grill courtyard furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill media room

Great location near Starbucks, CVS, Fuel stations, eateries, Transportation, Downtown St Petersburg. Very well kept 55+ complex located minutes from downtown, entertainment, Side walk cafes, parks, waterfront, museums, theaters, movies, art galleries, concerts in the park, and festivals. Lovely gated courtyard with grills for outside fun. Beautiful move-in jewel fully furnished with lots of storage and large closets. No pets policy. Its a short drive to the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coasts.