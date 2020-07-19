All apartments in St. Petersburg
525 9 AVENUE N

525 9th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

525 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

media room
bbq/grill
courtyard
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
media room
Great location near Starbucks, CVS, Fuel stations, eateries, Transportation, Downtown St Petersburg. Very well kept 55+ complex located minutes from downtown, entertainment, Side walk cafes, parks, waterfront, museums, theaters, movies, art galleries, concerts in the park, and festivals. Lovely gated courtyard with grills for outside fun. Beautiful move-in jewel fully furnished with lots of storage and large closets. No pets policy. Its a short drive to the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coasts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 9 AVENUE N have any available units?
525 9 AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 9 AVENUE N have?
Some of 525 9 AVENUE N's amenities include media room, bbq/grill, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 9 AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
525 9 AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 9 AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 525 9 AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 525 9 AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 525 9 AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 525 9 AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 9 AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 9 AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 525 9 AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 525 9 AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 525 9 AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 525 9 AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 9 AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
