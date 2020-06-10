525 11TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Welcome to this historical gem located in the heart of Old Northeast. This 5/3.5 3,349 sqft corner lot home sits right off of Beach Drive and is walking distance to the beautiful parks, restaurants and everything downtown Saint Pete has to offer. Built in 1936, this home has been fully restored to its original glory and has an abundance of character and charm from top to bottom, providing a spectacular flow from each room to the next with endless options for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy the outdoors? The custom courtyard wraps around the home flawlessly complete with lush landscaping and offers an array of possibilities. This home’s location, size and individual character sets it apart from others and is perfect for any growing family’s wants and needs.