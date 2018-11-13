5236 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court yoga

Welcome to Waterside Condos South Village! You will feel like you are on permanent vacation.



ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL



Beautifully remodeled townhome 2 br 2.5 bath, ABSOLUTELY BEST VIEW IN WATERSIDE ON OPEN BAY looks directly at skyway bridge where bay meet the gulf. Updated unit with marble/tiled floors, includes washer/dryer, master bedroom has private balcony looking right into the open water of Tampa Bay, plenty of closet space.



Use of amenities, 2 pools, pool by at the yacht club is heated with a hot tub all looking at the open bay, breathtaking. The 2nd floor of the yacht club has a members only sports bar and constant activities, tennis, pickleball, volleyball, basketball and state of the art fitness center with yoga room!! Fishing pier and we are a gated community with 24/7 security. Lush, mature landscaping.



We have it all! Only 4 miles to downtown heart of gorgeous St. Petersburg and 7 miles to gulf beaches. Convenient to I-275, Bayfront and John Hopkins Hospitals, USF Campus, world class museums, restaurants and plenty of things to do!