Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5236 BEACH DRIVE SE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:09 PM

5236 BEACH DRIVE SE

5236 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5236 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Welcome to Waterside Condos South Village! You will feel like you are on permanent vacation.

ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL

Beautifully remodeled townhome 2 br 2.5 bath, ABSOLUTELY BEST VIEW IN WATERSIDE ON OPEN BAY looks directly at skyway bridge where bay meet the gulf. Updated unit with marble/tiled floors, includes washer/dryer, master bedroom has private balcony looking right into the open water of Tampa Bay, plenty of closet space.

Use of amenities, 2 pools, pool by at the yacht club is heated with a hot tub all looking at the open bay, breathtaking. The 2nd floor of the yacht club has a members only sports bar and constant activities, tennis, pickleball, volleyball, basketball and state of the art fitness center with yoga room!! Fishing pier and we are a gated community with 24/7 security. Lush, mature landscaping.

We have it all! Only 4 miles to downtown heart of gorgeous St. Petersburg and 7 miles to gulf beaches. Convenient to I-275, Bayfront and John Hopkins Hospitals, USF Campus, world class museums, restaurants and plenty of things to do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5236 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5236 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

