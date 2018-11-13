5236 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities
Welcome to Waterside Condos South Village! You will feel like you are on permanent vacation.
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL
Beautifully remodeled townhome 2 br 2.5 bath, ABSOLUTELY BEST VIEW IN WATERSIDE ON OPEN BAY looks directly at skyway bridge where bay meet the gulf. Updated unit with marble/tiled floors, includes washer/dryer, master bedroom has private balcony looking right into the open water of Tampa Bay, plenty of closet space.
Use of amenities, 2 pools, pool by at the yacht club is heated with a hot tub all looking at the open bay, breathtaking. The 2nd floor of the yacht club has a members only sports bar and constant activities, tennis, pickleball, volleyball, basketball and state of the art fitness center with yoga room!! Fishing pier and we are a gated community with 24/7 security. Lush, mature landscaping.
We have it all! Only 4 miles to downtown heart of gorgeous St. Petersburg and 7 miles to gulf beaches. Convenient to I-275, Bayfront and John Hopkins Hospitals, USF Campus, world class museums, restaurants and plenty of things to do!