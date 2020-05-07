5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage sauna tennis court volleyball court

CURRENTLY PARTIALLY FURNISHED BUT CAN RENT UNFURNISHED - 1 Bedroom 1 bath- Annual Rental only- NO PETS- First and Security Required with good credit.

Currently it has a nice bedroom set (queen) and a table and chairs in dining area. Porch furniture does not stay.

Great community- Waterside at Coquina Key it is a friendly neighborhood... 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. Full service of amenities 3 over-sized swimming pools ( 1 heated ) an Jacuzzi spas, Yacht Club with private resident-only restaurant and bar, 2 Clubhouses for entertainment, 2 State-of-the-art fitness centers with sauna and cardio room, tennis & basketball, volleyball courts, fishing pier4TH, 3 miles of seawall & walking paths, kayak storage, boat parking, bicycle racks. Just minutes to Downtown St Pete, shopping, restaurants, the Gulf beaches, Marinas, Eckerd College, Stetson School of Law, Ft DeSoto Park, Dali Museum, Tropicana Field and more.