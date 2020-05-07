All apartments in St. Petersburg
5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

5225 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
CURRENTLY PARTIALLY FURNISHED BUT CAN RENT UNFURNISHED - 1 Bedroom 1 bath- Annual Rental only- NO PETS- First and Security Required with good credit.
Currently it has a nice bedroom set (queen) and a table and chairs in dining area. Porch furniture does not stay.
Great community- Waterside at Coquina Key it is a friendly neighborhood... 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. Full service of amenities 3 over-sized swimming pools ( 1 heated ) an Jacuzzi spas, Yacht Club with private resident-only restaurant and bar, 2 Clubhouses for entertainment, 2 State-of-the-art fitness centers with sauna and cardio room, tennis & basketball, volleyball courts, fishing pier4TH, 3 miles of seawall & walking paths, kayak storage, boat parking, bicycle racks. Just minutes to Downtown St Pete, shopping, restaurants, the Gulf beaches, Marinas, Eckerd College, Stetson School of Law, Ft DeSoto Park, Dali Museum, Tropicana Field and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have any available units?
5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
