Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5220 11th Ave. N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5220 11th Ave. N

5220 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5220 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming home, centrally located in St Pete - This Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath / Carport home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street flanked by huge Oaks, tall Pines and Palms.

The kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, granite counter tops and white appliances. French doors open from the kitchen to give access to a lovely dining room area with tons of natural light.

Over-sized living room has hard wood floors and a fireplace. Step out the door from the room to a large covered back patio.

Separate laundry room, double pane windows and a large wrap around front porch and two large sheds for storage.

Home is in an established neighborhood that is loaded with charm and convenience to Shopping, Beaches, Restaurants, St Petersburg's Main Library, Tropicana Ball Park, Downtown, Airports and more.

Alley access, a fenced private back yard with a large covered patio, room to park an RV or boat and lots of storage.

Text 813 294-1970 to request a viewing and get access to the online application

Apply online at www.MakitaRentals.com this home wont last long

(RLNE5272865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 11th Ave. N have any available units?
5220 11th Ave. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 11th Ave. N have?
Some of 5220 11th Ave. N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 11th Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
5220 11th Ave. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 11th Ave. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 11th Ave. N is pet friendly.
Does 5220 11th Ave. N offer parking?
Yes, 5220 11th Ave. N offers parking.
Does 5220 11th Ave. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 11th Ave. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 11th Ave. N have a pool?
No, 5220 11th Ave. N does not have a pool.
Does 5220 11th Ave. N have accessible units?
No, 5220 11th Ave. N does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 11th Ave. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 11th Ave. N does not have units with dishwashers.

