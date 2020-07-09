5220 11th Ave. N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Charming home, centrally located in St Pete - This Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bath / Carport home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street flanked by huge Oaks, tall Pines and Palms.



The kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage, granite counter tops and white appliances. French doors open from the kitchen to give access to a lovely dining room area with tons of natural light.



Over-sized living room has hard wood floors and a fireplace. Step out the door from the room to a large covered back patio.



Separate laundry room, double pane windows and a large wrap around front porch and two large sheds for storage.



Home is in an established neighborhood that is loaded with charm and convenience to Shopping, Beaches, Restaurants, St Petersburg's Main Library, Tropicana Ball Park, Downtown, Airports and more.



Alley access, a fenced private back yard with a large covered patio, room to park an RV or boat and lots of storage.



Text 813 294-1970 to request a viewing and get access to the online application



Apply online at www.MakitaRentals.com this home wont last long



