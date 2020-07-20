520 9th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home offers the perfect downtown lifestyle, walking distance to shops, parks and restaurants! As you step in the front door, the living room is spacious with plenty of windows and natural light. The kitchen adjoins the living room with tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is perfect for entertaining with its open floor plan and outdoor patio off of the kitchen. Outside the yard is completely fenced in with a patio, and ready for you to make your own oasis. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with walk-in closets. The option to have your washer and dryer upstairs is available as well as a laundry room downstairs. Centrally located near the 4th St and MLK business districts and walking distance to Downtown St Pete. Call or text for your private showing today!



