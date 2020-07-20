All apartments in St. Petersburg
520 9th Ave N
520 9th Ave N

520 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

520 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home offers the perfect downtown lifestyle, walking distance to shops, parks and restaurants! As you step in the front door, the living room is spacious with plenty of windows and natural light. The kitchen adjoins the living room with tile floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is perfect for entertaining with its open floor plan and outdoor patio off of the kitchen. Outside the yard is completely fenced in with a patio, and ready for you to make your own oasis. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms with walk-in closets. The option to have your washer and dryer upstairs is available as well as a laundry room downstairs. Centrally located near the 4th St and MLK business districts and walking distance to Downtown St Pete. Call or text for your private showing today!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ST PETE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 9th Ave N have any available units?
520 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 9th Ave N have?
Some of 520 9th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
520 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 520 9th Ave N offer parking?
No, 520 9th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 520 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 9th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 520 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 520 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 520 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 520 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 9th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
