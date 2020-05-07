All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5185 6TH WAY N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5185 6TH WAY N
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

5185 6TH WAY N

5185 6th Way N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5185 6th Way N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and upgraded townhome in Bay Breeze Cove conveniently located just off 4th Street N near 54th Ave N and close to Starbucks, Orange Theory and several restaurants. This three bedroom, two and a half bath home features an open floor plan. French doors in the main living space open to the adorable pond. The generous kitchen includes updated counters, built in microwave and dishwasher. Attractive laminate flooring downstairs and carpeted bedrooms above give it make for low maintenance. Park both cars in the two car garage and still have room for a guest or two in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5185 6TH WAY N have any available units?
5185 6TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5185 6TH WAY N have?
Some of 5185 6TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5185 6TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
5185 6TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5185 6TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 5185 6TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5185 6TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 5185 6TH WAY N offers parking.
Does 5185 6TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5185 6TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5185 6TH WAY N have a pool?
No, 5185 6TH WAY N does not have a pool.
Does 5185 6TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 5185 6TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 5185 6TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5185 6TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus