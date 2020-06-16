All apartments in St. Petersburg
5164 BEACH DRIVE SE

5164 Beach Drive Southeast · (727) 800-5906
Location

5164 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Booked now thru April. 2021 . Summer rate May Thru Oct $1675 includes internet, cable, WSG, Elect with a cap. Winter rate $1975 Nov - April. Waterfront Key West Style Complex, On Tampa Bay, canal some view of Sunshine Skyway bridge. Pets welcome. This unit is totally renovated from walls in, custom crown molding, cottage doors, chair height commode. Pass thru linen closet, inside laundry, dark green granite, Maytag appliances,Newer GE W/D, solid wood cabinets, new hurricane windows, plantation shutters, butcher block breakfast bar and a dinette. Great room includes comfy sofa, a chair futon (child size to sleeper). Travertine flooring throughout. Step in shower, seat plus depth to soak, vessel sink. Totally turn key: Linens, china, Smart TV in living room, flat screen in bedroom. Spacious bricked patio, custom gate to fenced private patio partially covered. Watch the water change daily, miles of walking along seawall, fishing, fitness center, Active yacht club, two pools, one heated, separate spa, day fishing dock. Kayak, boating, volley ball, lighted tennis and basketball courts, shuffle board, horse shoes. Lie on the hammocks at the pond and watch waterfowl. 4.6 miles to downtown, every culinary delight, sidewalk waterfront cafe's, museums, live theater, movie theater, art galleries, and major league baseball at the Trop, High season MAY Thru OCT $1675 NOV Thru APR $1975, prefer 3 months or more; Mo2Mo ask for pricing. Over 6 mos utilities are calculated differently. Pet’s ok with fee. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms.Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.” AGENT IS ORIG OWNER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5164 BEACH DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5164 BEACH DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE does offer parking.
Does 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5164 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
