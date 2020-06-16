5164 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room tennis court

Booked now thru April. 2021 . Summer rate May Thru Oct $1675 includes internet, cable, WSG, Elect with a cap. Winter rate $1975 Nov - April. Waterfront Key West Style Complex, On Tampa Bay, canal some view of Sunshine Skyway bridge. Pets welcome. This unit is totally renovated from walls in, custom crown molding, cottage doors, chair height commode. Pass thru linen closet, inside laundry, dark green granite, Maytag appliances,Newer GE W/D, solid wood cabinets, new hurricane windows, plantation shutters, butcher block breakfast bar and a dinette. Great room includes comfy sofa, a chair futon (child size to sleeper). Travertine flooring throughout. Step in shower, seat plus depth to soak, vessel sink. Totally turn key: Linens, china, Smart TV in living room, flat screen in bedroom. Spacious bricked patio, custom gate to fenced private patio partially covered. Watch the water change daily, miles of walking along seawall, fishing, fitness center, Active yacht club, two pools, one heated, separate spa, day fishing dock. Kayak, boating, volley ball, lighted tennis and basketball courts, shuffle board, horse shoes. Lie on the hammocks at the pond and watch waterfowl. 4.6 miles to downtown, every culinary delight, sidewalk waterfront cafe's, museums, live theater, movie theater, art galleries, and major league baseball at the Trop, High season MAY Thru OCT $1675 NOV Thru APR $1975, prefer 3 months or more; Mo2Mo ask for pricing. Over 6 mos utilities are calculated differently. Pet’s ok with fee. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms.Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.” AGENT IS ORIG OWNER