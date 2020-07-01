516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Luxury island living awaits you in this stunning Mediterranean inspired waterfront home! Built in 2002, this home boast four spacious bedrooms, an enclosed bonus room that can be used as an office or additional bedroom, three full baths, two living areas, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, bar, and balconies overlooking the water. The master bedroom is appointed with two walk in closets, tub, separate shower, and a balcony that opens up to a lovely water view. There is plenty of storage throughout the property for all your toys and room to enjoy them! The beautifully crafted interior is only rivaled by the outdoor amenities. Enjoy a swim in the pool, unwind in the spa, lounge on the patio, or if you are feeling more adventurous, take to the water! Featuring a boat lift, newer dock, and quick access to the Gulf, this home is a boaters dream! This property will be available April 1st, so do not delay! Furnishings in photos are not included. Home is advertised as unfurnished, but can be furnished at an additional cost. *Renter(s) to verify room sizes.