Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE

516 Dolphin Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

516 Dolphin Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Luxury island living awaits you in this stunning Mediterranean inspired waterfront home! Built in 2002, this home boast four spacious bedrooms, an enclosed bonus room that can be used as an office or additional bedroom, three full baths, two living areas, gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, bar, and balconies overlooking the water. The master bedroom is appointed with two walk in closets, tub, separate shower, and a balcony that opens up to a lovely water view. There is plenty of storage throughout the property for all your toys and room to enjoy them! The beautifully crafted interior is only rivaled by the outdoor amenities. Enjoy a swim in the pool, unwind in the spa, lounge on the patio, or if you are feeling more adventurous, take to the water! Featuring a boat lift, newer dock, and quick access to the Gulf, this home is a boaters dream! This property will be available April 1st, so do not delay! Furnishings in photos are not included. Home is advertised as unfurnished, but can be furnished at an additional cost. *Renter(s) to verify room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have any available units?
516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have?
Some of 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have a pool?
Yes, 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE has a pool.
Does 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.

