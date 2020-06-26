All apartments in St. Petersburg
5155 9TH AVENUE N
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

5155 9TH AVENUE N

5155 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5155 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WOW! Adorable RENTAL! Inside this 1,135 sq ft 2 LARGE bedrooms PLUS BONUS ROOM and 2 bathroom condo you will LOVE the abundance of light. This delightful 2nd floor condo has NEW flooring, NEW interior paint, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW light fixtures, NEW ceiling fans, NEW blinds, NEWER windows, AC (2018), updated kitchen with closet pantry, updated bathrooms (walk in shower in Master Bath and tub with shower in 2nd Bath) and MUCH MORE! The laundry room is located outside the condo on the same floor. PERFECT central location to all the beaches, Downtown St. Petersburg, shopping and restaurants. ONE COVERED PARKING SPACE! Complex is NOT in a flood zone! 650+ credit score and water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5155 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5155 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5155 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5155 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5155 9TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5155 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5155 9TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5155 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5155 9TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5155 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5155 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5155 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5155 9TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
