5135 21ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Situated on a beautifully landscaped fenced lot, this super cute and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is centrally located to Tyrone area and St. Pete Beach. It has an attached 1 car garage and a spacious back patio with wood burning fireplace and A/C. This home has original parquet floors, charming built-ins, a light and bright eat-in kitchen, new A/C split system, washer/dryer and extra parking in rear alley. Maximum 1 pet, no weight or size limit. There is a $50 online application fee per occupant over the age of 18 and a $300 pet deposit (refundable) per animal. Come see this home today, it won't last long!!