All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5135 21ST AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5135 21ST AVENUE N
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

5135 21ST AVENUE N

5135 21st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5135 21st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Situated on a beautifully landscaped fenced lot, this super cute and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is centrally located to Tyrone area and St. Pete Beach. It has an attached 1 car garage and a spacious back patio with wood burning fireplace and A/C. This home has original parquet floors, charming built-ins, a light and bright eat-in kitchen, new A/C split system, washer/dryer and extra parking in rear alley. Maximum 1 pet, no weight or size limit. There is a $50 online application fee per occupant over the age of 18 and a $300 pet deposit (refundable) per animal. Come see this home today, it won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 21ST AVENUE N have any available units?
5135 21ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 21ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 5135 21ST AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 21ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5135 21ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 21ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 21ST AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5135 21ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5135 21ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5135 21ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5135 21ST AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 21ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5135 21ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5135 21ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5135 21ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 21ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 21ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus