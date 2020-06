Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated ice maker range oven refrigerator

I'm Beautiful Inside & Out! Newly Renovated, Immaculate! Most well maintained rental in this price range. This home is loaded with CHARM! Gleaming Oak Wood Floors for easy maintenance. Updated Appliances in Country Kitchen & Remodeled Bath. Extra Room Perfect for an Office. Huge Fenced Yard with Alley Access. Located in a Beautiful, Quiet Neighborhood close to Downtown Events, Shopping & the Interstate for easy commute. Call Owner for Appointment to see this lovely home today!