509 Lewis Blvd SE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/381fef1073 ---- MO/LB This BEAUTIFUL RECENTLY UPDATED WATERFRONT HOME features a split bedroom plan, a 2 car garage and an enormous back yard with WONDERFUL water views!! Enjoy your first home cooked meal in this OUTSTANDING kitchen!! Which has updated solid surface countertops, as well as stainless steal appliances. Throughout the home you'll find beautifully polished terrazzo floors! Both bathrooms have been upgraded with modern fixtures! Relax on your screened patio or sit on your dock and enjoy the serenity of the water, or a beautiful Florida sunset! Coquina Key is an island community, located close to downtown St Petersburg, 15 minutes from the beautiful gulf beaches and 30 minutes from Tampa Int’l Airport. ALSO, There is unrestricted water access from your dock to Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Schedule a showing today before its too late!!