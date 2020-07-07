All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
509 Lewis Blvd SE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

509 Lewis Blvd SE

509 Lewis Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

509 Lewis Boulevard Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/381fef1073 ---- MO/LB This BEAUTIFUL RECENTLY UPDATED WATERFRONT HOME features a split bedroom plan, a 2 car garage and an enormous back yard with WONDERFUL water views!! Enjoy your first home cooked meal in this OUTSTANDING kitchen!! Which has updated solid surface countertops, as well as stainless steal appliances. Throughout the home you'll find beautifully polished terrazzo floors! Both bathrooms have been upgraded with modern fixtures! Relax on your screened patio or sit on your dock and enjoy the serenity of the water, or a beautiful Florida sunset! Coquina Key is an island community, located close to downtown St Petersburg, 15 minutes from the beautiful gulf beaches and 30 minutes from Tampa Int&rsquo;l Airport. ALSO, There is unrestricted water access from your dock to Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Schedule a showing today before its too late!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Lewis Blvd SE have any available units?
509 Lewis Blvd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Lewis Blvd SE have?
Some of 509 Lewis Blvd SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Lewis Blvd SE currently offering any rent specials?
509 Lewis Blvd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Lewis Blvd SE pet-friendly?
No, 509 Lewis Blvd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 509 Lewis Blvd SE offer parking?
Yes, 509 Lewis Blvd SE offers parking.
Does 509 Lewis Blvd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Lewis Blvd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Lewis Blvd SE have a pool?
No, 509 Lewis Blvd SE does not have a pool.
Does 509 Lewis Blvd SE have accessible units?
No, 509 Lewis Blvd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Lewis Blvd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Lewis Blvd SE does not have units with dishwashers.

