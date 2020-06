Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS!! DECORATED LIKE A MODEL ..EVERYTHING FURNISHED. ALL THIS IN GATED PLACIDO BAYOU COMMUNITY. MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH ON FIRST FLOOR. PROPANE GAS RANGE,WATER HEATER AND FIREPLACE. SCREENED PORCH FEATURING LUSH FENCED BACKYARD...STEPS AWAY FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL. EZ ACCESS TO VIBRANT DOWNTOWN ST PETE THAT WILL REMIND YOU OF THE FRENCH RIVIERA!! MINUTES AWAY FROM GULF BEACHES.