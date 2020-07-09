All apartments in St. Petersburg
5050 29th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5050 29th Ave

5050 29th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5050 29th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ebc697089 ----
MO/LB This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Westgate Manor! This home has stunning laminate wood floors, neutral paint, and updated fixtures that are perfect for any dor! The kitchen boasts gorgeous wooden cabinets with ample storage and stainless steel appliances. The main bathroom has a stand up shower with stunning tile and an updated vanity, while the mater bathroom has a bathtub and has charming blue paint with a chic white vanity, mirror, and shelf! Outside you will find a spacious yard, covered patio, and one car garage! This home is close to shopping, restaurants, and major roads including Gandy and I275, making it an easy commute all over Pinellas County! This home will not last, so call today to set up your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 29th Ave have any available units?
5050 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 29th Ave have?
Some of 5050 29th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5050 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 29th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5050 29th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5050 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5050 29th Ave offers parking.
Does 5050 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 29th Ave have a pool?
No, 5050 29th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5050 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5050 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

