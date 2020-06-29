5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE

Amenities

Waterfront 1st floor 2 br 2 ba condo with huge patio to grill and watch sunsets! Gated community with plenty of parking, only 4 miles to thriving downtown St. Petersburg, USF Campus, Bayfront and John Hopkins Hospitals, shopping, world class museums, and I-275. And only 7 miles to gorgeous Gulf Beaches of St. Pete Beach, world famous Ft. Desoto and Tierra Verde.



This unit is located on a canal and features a tastefully updated kitchen, crown molding, tile floors except bedrooms, and it includes washer/dryer in the unit! Basic cable and water are included.,



Also includes use of all the fabulous amenities the community offers: 2 pools, one of which is heated and also has a hot tub, both overlooking the open bay. Truly breathtaking! Not to mention the fishing pier watch spectacular sunrises! The 2nd floor of the yacht club has a members only sports bar and constant events and activities, like live music, Taco Tuesdays, etc. For exercise, there are 3 miles of well maintained grounds to walk within the gates of Waterside with 24/7 security, in addition to pickleball, volleyball, and basketball courts, and a state of the art fitness center with yoga room!!



Come live the good life!