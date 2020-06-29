All apartments in St. Petersburg
5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE

5030 Starfish Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Starfish Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
yoga
Waterfront 1st floor 2 br 2 ba condo with huge patio to grill and watch sunsets! Gated community with plenty of parking, only 4 miles to thriving downtown St. Petersburg, USF Campus, Bayfront and John Hopkins Hospitals, shopping, world class museums, and I-275. And only 7 miles to gorgeous Gulf Beaches of St. Pete Beach, world famous Ft. Desoto and Tierra Verde.

This unit is located on a canal and features a tastefully updated kitchen, crown molding, tile floors except bedrooms, and it includes washer/dryer in the unit! Basic cable and water are included.,

Also includes use of all the fabulous amenities the community offers: 2 pools, one of which is heated and also has a hot tub, both overlooking the open bay. Truly breathtaking! Not to mention the fishing pier watch spectacular sunrises! The 2nd floor of the yacht club has a members only sports bar and constant events and activities, like live music, Taco Tuesdays, etc. For exercise, there are 3 miles of well maintained grounds to walk within the gates of Waterside with 24/7 security, in addition to pickleball, volleyball, and basketball courts, and a state of the art fitness center with yoga room!!

Come live the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 STARFISH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
