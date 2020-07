Amenities

2/1 ultra-convenient North St. Petersburg home with tile floor throughout and large bedrooms with closets. Beautiful cabinets and granite countertops are just some of the upgrades to this luxurious apartment. Dedicated washer and dryer hookups directly behind unit for your convenience. Off-street parking lot and plenty of street parking available. Mature trees surrounding property and lawn maintenance included - no need to mow! Great location with quick access to 4th street, major malls and restaurants and only 10 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg or Tampa. First, Last, and deposit required ($1150 each).