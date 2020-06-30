5 SEA LANE S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Have a Sailboat and cannot find a rental property for it? That search stops today! This gorgeous gated home

is situated on one of the most unique and private cul de sacs in St. Pete. It has a deep water canal with a

brand new dock, electronic privacy gate and so much more. Over 3,000 sq feet with essentially 3 Master

bedrooms, all offering walk in closets. The home has 2 levels and is surrounded by Banyan trees which

makes for a very peaceful feel from every room. All of the living spaces are oversized and a massive Florida

room which stretches across the back of the home facing the water.