All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5 SEA LANE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5 SEA LANE S
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

5 SEA LANE S

5 Sea Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Sea Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Have a Sailboat and cannot find a rental property for it? That search stops today! This gorgeous gated home
is situated on one of the most unique and private cul de sacs in St. Pete. It has a deep water canal with a
brand new dock, electronic privacy gate and so much more. Over 3,000 sq feet with essentially 3 Master
bedrooms, all offering walk in closets. The home has 2 levels and is surrounded by Banyan trees which
makes for a very peaceful feel from every room. All of the living spaces are oversized and a massive Florida
room which stretches across the back of the home facing the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 SEA LANE S have any available units?
5 SEA LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 SEA LANE S have?
Some of 5 SEA LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 SEA LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
5 SEA LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 SEA LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 5 SEA LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5 SEA LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 5 SEA LANE S offers parking.
Does 5 SEA LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 SEA LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 SEA LANE S have a pool?
No, 5 SEA LANE S does not have a pool.
Does 5 SEA LANE S have accessible units?
No, 5 SEA LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5 SEA LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 SEA LANE S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus