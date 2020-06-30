5 SEA LANE S

Amenities
Have a Sailboat and cannot find a rental property for it? That search stops today! This gorgeous gated home
is situated on one of the most unique and private cul de sacs in St. Pete. It has a deep water canal with a
brand new dock, electronic privacy gate and so much more. Over 3,000 sq feet with essentially 3 Master
bedrooms, all offering walk in closets. The home has 2 levels and is surrounded by Banyan trees which
makes for a very peaceful feel from every room. All of the living spaces are oversized and a massive Florida
room which stretches across the back of the home facing the water.