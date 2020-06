Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table sauna tennis court

Recently renovated 1/1 condo located on the bottom floor. Enjoy the amenities included in this gated community with 24-hour security personnel, heated pool, male and female saunas, fishing, fitness center, tennis courts, billiards, and boating, IT'S ALL HERE! All age community. Hurry before it's gone!!!