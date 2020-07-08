Rent Calculator
4937 36TH AVENUE N
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 20
4937 36TH AVENUE N
4937 36th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4937 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Granite
New FRONT windows coming soon
CENTRAL AC/HEAT
Ceiling Fans
Wood floors/laminate
Fenced yard
Movable island in kitchen
Split floor plan
Washer/dryer
Outside deck
Shopping half a block
Centrally located
ac unit in master.
CENTRAL AC/HEAT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4937 36TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4937 36TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4937 36TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4937 36TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4937 36TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4937 36TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 36TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4937 36TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 4937 36TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 4937 36TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 4937 36TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4937 36TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 36TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4937 36TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4937 36TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4937 36TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 36TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 36TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
