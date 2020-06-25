All apartments in St. Petersburg
4919 2nd Ave. S.

4919 2nd Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

4919 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
4919 2nd Ave. S. Available 06/01/19 St. Pete home for rent with Spa - Come see this nice 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home for rent. Still occupied MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT please do not disturb occupants. move in for June 1 could open for a 5/15 move in
Home has nice backyard with hot tub/spa. flooring carpet and Linoleum.
open floor plan kitchen and living room combo also featured with a tiled counter bar

rent $1400.00
deposit $1400
pet fee $300
application fee per adult 18 or over $50
can apply at wcmanagement.info

(RLNE4042733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

