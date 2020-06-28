4915 COBIA DRIVE SE

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL Exceptional luxurious Seasonal Town house at Waterside at Coquina Key. Offered NOV-March-15-2020 ALL INCLUSIVE FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL. Waterside as a community boasts every possible resort option for the vacationer, heated pools, spas, saunas, full fitness and walking trails. Located on Coquina Key a private setting located 10 minutes from fantastic downtown St Petersburg and locate right on Tampa Bay. The town house is private and professionally decorated with all new interior, offering two balconies. washer dryer, full kitchen and bathroom equipment. The condo is very nicely furnished loaded with amenities that any seasonal guest would wish for. Two large bedrooms located on the second floor with master suite offering a private bathroom and opening to the second floor balcony, simply an ideal way to start or end the day by relaxing directly on the water's edge located right off the master bedroom. The opposing large bedroom also offers a queen sized bed and ample storage and closet space. Downstairs the open newly designed kitchen offers accessibility to the dining and great room, whereas a second downstairs covered patio allows relaxation by the water. A fantastic way to spend the winter season in this all-inclusive townhouse and community resort.