All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4915 COBIA DRIVE SE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

4915 COBIA DRIVE SE

4915 Cobia Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4915 Cobia Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
VACATION RENTAL Exceptional luxurious Seasonal Town house at Waterside at Coquina Key. Offered NOV-March-15-2020 ALL INCLUSIVE FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL. Waterside as a community boasts every possible resort option for the vacationer, heated pools, spas, saunas, full fitness and walking trails. Located on Coquina Key a private setting located 10 minutes from fantastic downtown St Petersburg and locate right on Tampa Bay. The town house is private and professionally decorated with all new interior, offering two balconies. washer dryer, full kitchen and bathroom equipment. The condo is very nicely furnished loaded with amenities that any seasonal guest would wish for. Two large bedrooms located on the second floor with master suite offering a private bathroom and opening to the second floor balcony, simply an ideal way to start or end the day by relaxing directly on the water's edge located right off the master bedroom. The opposing large bedroom also offers a queen sized bed and ample storage and closet space. Downstairs the open newly designed kitchen offers accessibility to the dining and great room, whereas a second downstairs covered patio allows relaxation by the water. A fantastic way to spend the winter season in this all-inclusive townhouse and community resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE have any available units?
4915 COBIA DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4915 COBIA DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4915 COBIA DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus