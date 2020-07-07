All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4911 Coquina Key Dr SE #F

4911 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
furnished
Come to see your new home today! - Come to see your new home today! Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo on the second floor just steps from the pool and private yacht club. Amenities abound in our hidden gem we call Waterside at Coquina Key South. Take a dip in the heated pool overlooking Tampa Bay, play some tennis or sand volley ball, work out in our nicely appointed fitness center or just relax and enjoy a cocktail at our private Yacht Club bar. Your new paradise awaits you. Home is rented fully furnished so bring your clothes and toothbrush and make this your new home today!

(RLNE3228677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

