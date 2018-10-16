4834 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

Once you pull through the gates at the Gated Resort style community , you wont want to leave. This is a fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath, beautifully decorated on the 2nd floor with a balcony over looking the canal. Complex has two pools, spas, yacht club for all guests and residents, lovely lush landscaped grounds, stroll along the water, dog park, volleyball, shuffleboard, lighted tennis courts and basketball court, pickle ball. Day dock and fishing pier,inside laundry, just bring your tooth brush and relax in a wonderful tropical setting of Florida's finest. All utilities included. Cap on electric. Association does require a background checks and association app fee of $100. Complex is located less than ten minutes to downtown St Petersburg, 20 minutes drive to the Gulf of Mexico and white sand beaches.Easy access to I-275 and Tampa International Airport just a 30 min drive. Rental can be long term 12 months for $1700.00 or short term $2500.00