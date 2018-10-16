All apartments in St. Petersburg
4834 BEACH DRIVE SE

4834 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4834 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
volleyball court
Once you pull through the gates at the Gated Resort style community , you wont want to leave. This is a fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath, beautifully decorated on the 2nd floor with a balcony over looking the canal. Complex has two pools, spas, yacht club for all guests and residents, lovely lush landscaped grounds, stroll along the water, dog park, volleyball, shuffleboard, lighted tennis courts and basketball court, pickle ball. Day dock and fishing pier,inside laundry, just bring your tooth brush and relax in a wonderful tropical setting of Florida's finest. All utilities included. Cap on electric. Association does require a background checks and association app fee of $100. Complex is located less than ten minutes to downtown St Petersburg, 20 minutes drive to the Gulf of Mexico and white sand beaches.Easy access to I-275 and Tampa International Airport just a 30 min drive. Rental can be long term 12 months for $1700.00 or short term $2500.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
4834 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4834 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4834 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
