4801 5th Avenue South

Amenities
JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now*** Move right into this cozy 2BR 1BA home featuring ceramic tile floors in living and kitchen, hardwood flooring in bedrooms, and a tiled bathroom. Nice layout with a large pass-through between the kitchen and dining area and includes a rear screened-in porch. Hurry this cute home won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: United Central
High school: Boca Ciega High School
Middle school: Azalea Middle School
Elementary school: Bear Creek Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.