4801 5th Avenue South
4801 5th Avenue South

4801 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4801 5th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now*** Move right into this cozy 2BR 1BA home featuring ceramic tile floors in living and kitchen, hardwood flooring in bedrooms, and a tiled bathroom. Nice layout with a large pass-through between the kitchen and dining area and includes a rear screened-in porch. Hurry this cute home won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: United Central
High school: Boca Ciega High School
Middle school: Azalea Middle School
Elementary school: Bear Creek Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 5th Avenue South have any available units?
4801 5th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4801 5th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4801 5th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 5th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 4801 5th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4801 5th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 4801 5th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 4801 5th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 5th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 5th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4801 5th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4801 5th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4801 5th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 5th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 5th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 5th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4801 5th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

