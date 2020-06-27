4763 18TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home, located on a double corner lot in the Heart of St. Pete. As you enter the front door, you will instantly appreciate all this home has to offer. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, 14ft ceilings in the living room, all the rooms are expansive and wonderful open floor plan. All 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. It is a split floor-plan with the master on the opposite side of the house. Large utility room with plenty of storage and more. You can move right in and have nothing to worry about. The house has a brand new 2019 custom pool with many upgrades and amazing outdoor space. You will not find anything like it! Not only does it have an amazing outdoor space fit for a king, you still have the beauty of a large yard area and room to add a 2+ car garage. To many upgrades and features to mention. Come and see for yourself! I promise you will not be disappointed. Do not miss your chance to see this stunner before it is gone.