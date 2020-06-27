All apartments in St. Petersburg
4763 18TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

4763 18TH AVENUE N

4763 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4763 18th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home, located on a double corner lot in the Heart of St. Pete. As you enter the front door, you will instantly appreciate all this home has to offer. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, 14ft ceilings in the living room, all the rooms are expansive and wonderful open floor plan. All 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. It is a split floor-plan with the master on the opposite side of the house. Large utility room with plenty of storage and more. You can move right in and have nothing to worry about. The house has a brand new 2019 custom pool with many upgrades and amazing outdoor space. You will not find anything like it! Not only does it have an amazing outdoor space fit for a king, you still have the beauty of a large yard area and room to add a 2+ car garage. To many upgrades and features to mention. Come and see for yourself! I promise you will not be disappointed. Do not miss your chance to see this stunner before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4763 18TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4763 18TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4763 18TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4763 18TH AVENUE N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4763 18TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4763 18TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4763 18TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4763 18TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4763 18TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4763 18TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 4763 18TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4763 18TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4763 18TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 4763 18TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 4763 18TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4763 18TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4763 18TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4763 18TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

