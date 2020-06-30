4758 10TH AVENUE S

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters carport recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy 3/1 home with a one car attached carport on a corner lot. Refreshed throughout and updated with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Spacious living room/dining room with built in shelving features ceiling fans and tile flooring. Bedrooms also boast of tile flooring and double door closets. New light fixture, pedestal sink and tub/shower highlight the bathroom. Kitchen has ample cabinet and granite counter top space with glass top range. Rear door leads to the one car carport and storage area with washer/dryer hookups. Convenient to shopping and downtown St. Pete. No Pets.