Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4758 10TH AVENUE S
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

4758 10TH AVENUE S

4758 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4758 10th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Cozy 3/1 home with a one car attached carport on a corner lot. Refreshed throughout and updated with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Spacious living room/dining room with built in shelving features ceiling fans and tile flooring. Bedrooms also boast of tile flooring and double door closets. New light fixture, pedestal sink and tub/shower highlight the bathroom. Kitchen has ample cabinet and granite counter top space with glass top range. Rear door leads to the one car carport and storage area with washer/dryer hookups. Convenient to shopping and downtown St. Pete. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

