4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Unfurn. Annual Dolphin Cay 2/2 Condo Updated! - FOR YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/kv2KP5phQwk



Beautiful fourth floor corner unit Dolphin Cay Two Bedrooms, Two Baths (split plan) with privacy and a "tree house" feel! Three balconies and large windows in every room provide views of the lush nature preserve below as well as the newly lit at night Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Updated kitchen with wood cabinetry, stainless appliances and pass-through bar with views of dining/living area. Large master suite has balcony access with 8 ft. sliders out. Master bath features step-in shower and soaking tub. Full Size front loader washer-dryer in the unit. New AC system. All tiled throughout, no carpet. Enjoy all the amenities that this waterfront gated community has to offer such as three heated pools/heated spa, fitness center, clubhouse with billiard room, Har-Tru tennis courts, nature preserve and boardwalks, kayak launch, private beach & grilling area. Only minutes to downtown St. Petersburg, and minutes to the Beaches and I 275. Extended cable/Internet/WiFi, water/sewer/garbage included in the rent. Sorry, no pets allowed in D building. Covered assigned parking space #7 under building included. *** PLEASE NOTE VIDEO TOUR SAYS 4780 DOLPHIN CAY, IT IS 4750 DOLPHIN CAY***



No Pets Allowed



