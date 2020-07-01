All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401

4750 Dolphin Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Unfurn. Annual Dolphin Cay 2/2 Condo Updated! - FOR YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/kv2KP5phQwk

Beautiful fourth floor corner unit Dolphin Cay Two Bedrooms, Two Baths (split plan) with privacy and a "tree house" feel! Three balconies and large windows in every room provide views of the lush nature preserve below as well as the newly lit at night Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Updated kitchen with wood cabinetry, stainless appliances and pass-through bar with views of dining/living area. Large master suite has balcony access with 8 ft. sliders out. Master bath features step-in shower and soaking tub. Full Size front loader washer-dryer in the unit. New AC system. All tiled throughout, no carpet. Enjoy all the amenities that this waterfront gated community has to offer such as three heated pools/heated spa, fitness center, clubhouse with billiard room, Har-Tru tennis courts, nature preserve and boardwalks, kayak launch, private beach & grilling area. Only minutes to downtown St. Petersburg, and minutes to the Beaches and I 275. Extended cable/Internet/WiFi, water/sewer/garbage included in the rent. Sorry, no pets allowed in D building. Covered assigned parking space #7 under building included. *** PLEASE NOTE VIDEO TOUR SAYS 4780 DOLPHIN CAY, IT IS 4750 DOLPHIN CAY***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5287272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 have any available units?
4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 have?
Some of 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 pet-friendly?
No, 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 offer parking?
Yes, 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 offers parking.
Does 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 have a pool?
Yes, 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 has a pool.
Does 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 have accessible units?
No, 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Dolphin Cay Lane, S #401 does not have units with dishwashers.

