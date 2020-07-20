4715-D Coquina Key Dr Se

Amenities

Waterfront Gated Community only 4 miles to downtown St. Pete 2 balconies!! Beautiful location - 2 balconies corner location! Canal facing west on the rear and side balcony facing north and looks to the east with gorgeous sunrise where canal meets open bay.



This unit has new waterproof vinyl flooring in light gray coloring, light gray walls, clean and ready. Welcome to paradise!



Waterside Condos South Village is a gated waterfront community surrounded by Tampa Bay, 2 pools, 1 hot tub that overlook the open bay, tennis, basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, fishing pier, state of the art fitness center and yoga room, sport bar on 2nd floor with busy social scene if you wish to participate.



Come live the good life at Waterside!



