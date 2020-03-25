All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4715 Coquina Key DR SE C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4715 Coquina Key DR SE C

4715 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · (727) 314-2133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4715 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Waterfront Condo in a Gated Community - Property Id: 232085

1 Bedroom in beautiful gated community with water views. Conveniently located by lots of nearby attractions: (10 minutes to downtown St Petersburg, 7 minutes to Sunshine Skyway Bridge, 30 minutes to Tampa, 20 minutes to St Pete Beach, 20 minutes to Stetson University, 10 minutes to USF St Petersburg, 15 minutes to Eckerd College)

Patio has canal view, bedroom window you can see a bit of the Tampa Bay across the lot.

Several on-site amenities: two pools, clubhouse with bar, fitness center, basketball court, tennis court, kayak launch, volleyball court and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232085
Property Id 232085

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5847649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C have any available units?
4715 Coquina Key DR SE C has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C have?
Some of 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Coquina Key DR SE C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C pet-friendly?
No, 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C offer parking?
No, 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C does not offer parking.
Does 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C have a pool?
Yes, 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C has a pool.
Does 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C have accessible units?
No, 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4715 Coquina Key DR SE C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity