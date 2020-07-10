471 76th Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c4003206e ---- First floor unit in small building in great location on 4th St N & 76th Ave N. On site laundry room. One full month rent, $900 security and $295 admin fee moves you in. One super well behaved pet welcome with approval and additional fees. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Kitchen With Pass Thru Storage Trash Included Two Bedroom Water/Sewer Included