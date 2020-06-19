All apartments in St. Petersburg
4701 HAINES ROAD N

4701 Haines Road North · (813) 720-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4701 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Harris Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To schedule for a property showing, please simply complete our simple and complete free pre-screen questions, and you will be contacted by us shortly.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuJKeNMt2E535Kmz5L2YBTlZHAPHwOQQRMvOnJzTveB42CDA/viewform

WOW! BEAUTIFUL!! FULLY RENOVATED 3 beds and 2 bath home remodeled in 2020 located in the quite and beautiful neighborhood of Greater Grovemont in St. Petersburg Florida. The renovations includ brand new roof, exterior paint, new flooring, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. This home features a fenced yard, the entire house's floor has been upgraded to luxury plank wood in the bedrooms. The living room provides abundance of natural light. The newly upgraded kitchen features beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that will make your home cooking experience more enjoyable. The area has very easy access to I-275, and very convenient for shopping and dining, Wal-Mart Supercenter, pharmacies, and many restaurants within few minutes of drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 HAINES ROAD N have any available units?
4701 HAINES ROAD N has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 HAINES ROAD N have?
Some of 4701 HAINES ROAD N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 HAINES ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
4701 HAINES ROAD N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 HAINES ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 4701 HAINES ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4701 HAINES ROAD N offer parking?
No, 4701 HAINES ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 4701 HAINES ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 HAINES ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 HAINES ROAD N have a pool?
No, 4701 HAINES ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 4701 HAINES ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 4701 HAINES ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 HAINES ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 HAINES ROAD N has units with dishwashers.
