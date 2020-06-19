4701 HAINES ROAD N

Amenities

WOW! BEAUTIFUL!! FULLY RENOVATED 3 beds and 2 bath home remodeled in 2020 located in the quite and beautiful neighborhood of Greater Grovemont in St. Petersburg Florida. The renovations includ brand new roof, exterior paint, new flooring, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. This home features a fenced yard, the entire house's floor has been upgraded to luxury plank wood in the bedrooms. The living room provides abundance of natural light. The newly upgraded kitchen features beautiful cabinets, and stainless steel appliances that will make your home cooking experience more enjoyable. The area has very easy access to I-275, and very convenient for shopping and dining, Wal-Mart Supercenter, pharmacies, and many restaurants within few minutes of drive.