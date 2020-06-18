All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 470 3RD STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
470 3RD STREET S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

470 3RD STREET S

470 3rd Street South · (727) 409-7742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

470 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
media room
Totally updated this large one bedroom condo offers an open floor plan in the heart of downtown St Petersburg, walking distance to the Dali Museums and to the Mahaffey Theater, only a few minutes from busy downtown shops, restaurants, movie theater, waterfront parks, farmers markets, library and grocery stores. This condo it's beautiful! It's perfect for the busy person who doesn't have time to decorate it, someone wanting a fully updated and furnished with the kitchen completely stacked with dishes and everything you need to make this your home. Big farmers sink with quartz counters, glass back-splash, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout , nice size bathroom. Industrial Decor in the entire unit, totally turnkey, just bring your personal items and make yourself at home, New impact resistant windows, new AC/Heat. Lots of amenities, rooftop deck with panoramic views, pool with cabanas, barbecue grills. secured entry, lobby area, fitness center and designated covered parking. Easy access to the beaches and I-275 makes this an amazing location! This condo comes with everything that you may need to enjoy downtown living! Only water and sewage is included. Tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable and internet. No Pets please. This is a non smoking property. Credit check and background check is required $85 per each adult. Also association approval is also required $100. First, last and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 3RD STREET S have any available units?
470 3RD STREET S has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 3RD STREET S have?
Some of 470 3RD STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 3RD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
470 3RD STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 3RD STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 470 3RD STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 470 3RD STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 470 3RD STREET S does offer parking.
Does 470 3RD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 3RD STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 3RD STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 470 3RD STREET S has a pool.
Does 470 3RD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 470 3RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 470 3RD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 3RD STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 470 3RD STREET S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity