470 3RD STREET S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby media room

Totally updated this large one bedroom condo offers an open floor plan in the heart of downtown St Petersburg, walking distance to the Dali Museums and to the Mahaffey Theater, only a few minutes from busy downtown shops, restaurants, movie theater, waterfront parks, farmers markets, library and grocery stores. This condo it's beautiful! It's perfect for the busy person who doesn't have time to decorate it, someone wanting a fully updated and furnished with the kitchen completely stacked with dishes and everything you need to make this your home. Big farmers sink with quartz counters, glass back-splash, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout , nice size bathroom. Industrial Decor in the entire unit, totally turnkey, just bring your personal items and make yourself at home, New impact resistant windows, new AC/Heat. Lots of amenities, rooftop deck with panoramic views, pool with cabanas, barbecue grills. secured entry, lobby area, fitness center and designated covered parking. Easy access to the beaches and I-275 makes this an amazing location! This condo comes with everything that you may need to enjoy downtown living! Only water and sewage is included. Tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable and internet. No Pets please. This is a non smoking property. Credit check and background check is required $85 per each adult. Also association approval is also required $100. First, last and security deposit.