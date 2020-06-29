Amenities

ST. PETE - MINUTES FROM GULFPORT - Cozy 3BR/1BA completely renovated home in St. Pete. Just a short bike ride away from charming Gulfport. Just minutes from the beaches. Nice kitchen with white cabinets, and stainless appliances. Completely remodeled bath, with tub/shower combo. Lots of windows, light and bright. Large fenced yard.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (727) 592-5204 or email 4675-20th-ave-s@rent.dynasty.com



