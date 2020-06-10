4540 23RD AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 4/2 home near desirable Gulfport area. Come view this beautiful, newly updated home. This home features a beautiful kitchen with new granite countertops, new wood cabinets, and new appliances, new carpet in all the bedrooms, new paint throughout, and two updated baths. This home also has indoor laundry hook ups, two one car driveways, and a fully fenced backyard. Minutes to Gulfport, downtown St.Pete, shopping, beaches, and I-275. Tenant to pay $125 tenant processing fee prior to move in. Pets negotiable.