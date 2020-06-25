4538 32nd Ave N

Amenities

Flawless 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage pool home centrally located to Downtown St. Petersburg and the Beaches. This home is ready to entertain and has a great open floor plan. Step into this home and you'll notice the spacious vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Living room has an office space just off the entrance that can also serve as a play room or 4th bedroom. The home displays tile floors in living areas and hardwood floors in bedrooms, a glimmering pool, vinyl privacy fence, updated kitchen and baths, updated lighting and fans, freshly painted in and out including pool deck, and a brand new roof. Major items to include a Newer A/C replaced in 2017 and New roof replaced this year. Updated kitchen features wood cabinets, Corian countertops, and stainless appliances. Mater bath features marble tile, double sinks, tub and separate shower. 3rd bedroom has built in cabinets and is wired for surround sound. 2 car garage has room for storage and has a small kitchen for when you'd like to cook and keep food odors out of the home. Garage door has new motor and "Green Spring" with 7 yr warranty. Additional parking in parking pad in front of home and side and comes with an RV electrical plug. The programmable irrigation system keeps the landscaping green with a tropical lush look. The community is close to everything from downtown to the beaches to the interstate and airport. Come experience your next home, let's make it yours!



