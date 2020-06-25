All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4538 32nd Ave N
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:06 AM

4538 32nd Ave N

4538 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

4538 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Flawless 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage pool home centrally located to Downtown St. Petersburg and the Beaches. This home is ready to entertain and has a great open floor plan. Step into this home and you'll notice the spacious vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Living room has an office space just off the entrance that can also serve as a play room or 4th bedroom. The home displays tile floors in living areas and hardwood floors in bedrooms, a glimmering pool, vinyl privacy fence, updated kitchen and baths, updated lighting and fans, freshly painted in and out including pool deck, and a brand new roof. Major items to include a Newer A/C replaced in 2017 and New roof replaced this year. Updated kitchen features wood cabinets, Corian countertops, and stainless appliances. Mater bath features marble tile, double sinks, tub and separate shower. 3rd bedroom has built in cabinets and is wired for surround sound. 2 car garage has room for storage and has a small kitchen for when you'd like to cook and keep food odors out of the home. Garage door has new motor and "Green Spring" with 7 yr warranty. Additional parking in parking pad in front of home and side and comes with an RV electrical plug. The programmable irrigation system keeps the landscaping green with a tropical lush look. The community is close to everything from downtown to the beaches to the interstate and airport. Come experience your next home, let's make it yours!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX HOME

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 32nd Ave N have any available units?
4538 32nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4538 32nd Ave N have?
Some of 4538 32nd Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 32nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4538 32nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 32nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4538 32nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4538 32nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4538 32nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 4538 32nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 32nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 32nd Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 4538 32nd Ave N has a pool.
Does 4538 32nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4538 32nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 32nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4538 32nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
