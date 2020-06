Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom garage home. Open floor plan! updated! newer kitchen with quality cabinets, charcoal stainless appliances, quartz counters, and LED lighting. Hardwood floors in the living room and 2 bedrooms, porcelain tiles in 3rd bedroom and the kitchen. Gorgeous designer bath. Save on electric! Newer AC system and extra ceiling insulation to keep the cost down. Deep one car garage and large back yard.