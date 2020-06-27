All apartments in St. Petersburg
4500 37TH STREET S
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

4500 37TH STREET S

4500 37th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

4500 37th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Broadwater

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
Great Location & just minutes to the Beach, Eckerd College, Marina for fishing & boating, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants & close to Interstate 275. Close to popular Broadwater subdivision for your evening stroll. This updated Condo has laminate flooring thru-out. Open floor plan with a living/dining room combo. Newer kitchen with nice cabinets & appliances. Bathroom is newer as well with a walk in shower. Master bedroom is huge with plenty of room for a king size bed. Extra large walk in Closet to store everything. Spacious covered balcony for outdoor dining or relaxing. One Carport assigned condo & guest parking on site. Special features of community include large pool, shuffle board, laundry room & elevator. This one wont last, Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 37TH STREET S have any available units?
4500 37TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 37TH STREET S have?
Some of 4500 37TH STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 37TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
4500 37TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 37TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 4500 37TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4500 37TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 4500 37TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 4500 37TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 37TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 37TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 4500 37TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 4500 37TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 4500 37TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 37TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 37TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
