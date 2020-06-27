4500 37TH STREET S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Great Location & just minutes to the Beach, Eckerd College, Marina for fishing & boating, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants & close to Interstate 275. Close to popular Broadwater subdivision for your evening stroll. This updated Condo has laminate flooring thru-out. Open floor plan with a living/dining room combo. Newer kitchen with nice cabinets & appliances. Bathroom is newer as well with a walk in shower. Master bedroom is huge with plenty of room for a king size bed. Extra large walk in Closet to store everything. Spacious covered balcony for outdoor dining or relaxing. One Carport assigned condo & guest parking on site. Special features of community include large pool, shuffle board, laundry room & elevator. This one wont last, Hurry!