4435 1ST STREET NE

Ground Floor Condo, 2 Bedroom 2 full Baths, minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg. New Ceiling fans, new flooring, new central heating and cooling system with a 10 year parts warranty, the interior has been freshly painted, its in move in condition. The Complex has water access,a dock and a outside sitting area to enjoy the outdoors. Off the living Room there is a screened in Porch for entertaining your family and friends. The assigned parking area for this unit is just outside your front door, no lugging groceries across the parking lot and up the elevator. Placido Gardens is within walking distance to Northeast shopping center and its many fine stores.