All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4435 1ST STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4435 1ST STREET NE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

4435 1ST STREET NE

4435 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4435 1st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Ground Floor Condo, 2 Bedroom 2 full Baths, minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg. New Ceiling fans, new flooring, new central heating and cooling system with a 10 year parts warranty, the interior has been freshly painted, its in move in condition. The Complex has water access,a dock and a outside sitting area to enjoy the outdoors. Off the living Room there is a screened in Porch for entertaining your family and friends. The assigned parking area for this unit is just outside your front door, no lugging groceries across the parking lot and up the elevator. Placido Gardens is within walking distance to Northeast shopping center and its many fine stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 1ST STREET NE have any available units?
4435 1ST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 1ST STREET NE have?
Some of 4435 1ST STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 1ST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4435 1ST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 1ST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4435 1ST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4435 1ST STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4435 1ST STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4435 1ST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 1ST STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 1ST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4435 1ST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4435 1ST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4435 1ST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 1ST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 1ST STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus