Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
443 92ND AVENUE N
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

443 92ND AVENUE N

443 92nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

443 92nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 3 bed 2 bath split plan with a huge fenced in back yard. New appliances, kitchen cabs, flooring etc. RENT INCL. ELECTRIC, Cable and WIFI, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. Minutes to Downtown St. Pete, EZ Access to I-275, Close to Beaches, Parks, Hospitals, Schools & your choice of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Recreation. Offered Furnished, Annual Lease & Avail Now! Pets Considered. Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 92ND AVENUE N have any available units?
443 92ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 92ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 443 92ND AVENUE N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 92ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
443 92ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 92ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 92ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 443 92ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 443 92ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 443 92ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 92ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 92ND AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 443 92ND AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 443 92ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 443 92ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 443 92ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 92ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

