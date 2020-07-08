443 92ND AVENUE N

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 3 bed 2 bath split plan with a huge fenced in back yard. New appliances, kitchen cabs, flooring etc. RENT INCL. ELECTRIC, Cable and WIFI, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. Minutes to Downtown St. Pete, EZ Access to I-275, Close to Beaches, Parks, Hospitals, Schools & your choice of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Recreation. Offered Furnished, Annual Lease & Avail Now! Pets Considered. Schedule your Private Tour Today!