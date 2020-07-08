443 92ND AVENUE N

Amenities
Month to Month lease available for this vacation rental property. 3 bed 2 bath split plan with a huge fenced in back yard. New appliances, kitchen cabs, flooring etc. RENT INCL. ELECTRIC, Cable and WIFI, WATER, SEWER, TRASH, POOL & GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. Minutes to Downtown St. Pete, EZ Access to I-275, Close to Beaches, Parks, Hospitals, Schools & your choice of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Recreation. Offered Furnished, Annual Lease & Avail Now! Pets Considered. Schedule your Private Tour Today!