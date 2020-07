Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Block House 2007 4 bedroom, 2 bath,eat in Kitchen with garage and fenced back yard. All tile floors. Application fee is $45.00 per applicant 18 and over for credit and background check. Section 8 is OK. First and Security with acceptable credit and rental history. Call Alicia Fiorello

727-235-9355. Small and Medium pets will be considered, with pet fee and deposit.