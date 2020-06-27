All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4400 3rd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4400 3rd Ave N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4400 3rd Ave N

4400 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4400 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcb654d0a2 ---- Nice! Coming soon. In demand Central Oak Park corner home with hardwood floors. Corner lot, with lots of room for a garden, garage with washer & dryer hookups. Small Florida room off of the kitchen area. Brick streets lots of charm. One month rent, $1300 security deposit and $295 admin fee moves you in. Schedule a showing and apply online at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Central Heat/Air Two Bedroom Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 3rd Ave N have any available units?
4400 3rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 3rd Ave N have?
Some of 4400 3rd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 3rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4400 3rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 3rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4400 3rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4400 3rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4400 3rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 4400 3rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 3rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 3rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 4400 3rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4400 3rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4400 3rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 3rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 3rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus