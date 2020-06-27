4400 3rd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcb654d0a2 ---- Nice! Coming soon. In demand Central Oak Park corner home with hardwood floors. Corner lot, with lots of room for a garden, garage with washer & dryer hookups. Small Florida room off of the kitchen area. Brick streets lots of charm. One month rent, $1300 security deposit and $295 admin fee moves you in. Schedule a showing and apply online at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Central Heat/Air Two Bedroom Wood Floors