Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with ceramic tile throughout including the garage. Home features a huge family room, large bedrooms and a covered patio with wet bar for entertaining. Home is located near 49th St shopping and restaurants and is in close proximity to Gulf beaches. This is a must see make your appointment today.