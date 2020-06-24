4337 22nd St. North

4337 22nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714 Harris Park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Three Bedroom/ Two Bath - Newly updated three bedroom two bath home with fenced in yard. Large kitchen with over the range microwave and ample cabinet space. Please call Property Manager Melissa Fezy 727-459-6496 for scheduling or information on this property.
(RLNE4684463)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
