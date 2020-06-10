432 8th Ave N # 2

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath unit in Downtown St Pete historic home! Open living space combines the living room dining room and kitchen creating a great entertaining space. The kitchen has plenty of counter space as well as breakfast bar for additional prep or dining space. The bedroom is spacious, has a wall length closet, built in shelf for decoration or additional storage and attached bath. An added convenience is that water, trash, sewer, and electric are included plus washer and dryer shared in the building. Relax and enjoy the Florida weather on the covered porch out front. This adorable home is located blocks from Mirror Lake, William Park home of the Saturday Morning Market, minutes from Vinoy Park, Tropicana Field, Shopping and restaurants located off 4th Street and Central Ave, Museums, entertainment and so much more. Also conveniently located near I-375, ideal for commuting. Available Now!