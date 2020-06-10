All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

432 8th Ave N # 2

432 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

432 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath unit in Downtown St Pete historic home! Open living space combines the living room dining room and kitchen creating a great entertaining space. The kitchen has plenty of counter space as well as breakfast bar for additional prep or dining space. The bedroom is spacious, has a wall length closet, built in shelf for decoration or additional storage and attached bath. An added convenience is that water, trash, sewer, and electric are included plus washer and dryer shared in the building. Relax and enjoy the Florida weather on the covered porch out front. This adorable home is located blocks from Mirror Lake, William Park home of the Saturday Morning Market, minutes from Vinoy Park, Tropicana Field, Shopping and restaurants located off 4th Street and Central Ave, Museums, entertainment and so much more. Also conveniently located near I-375, ideal for commuting. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 8th Ave N # 2 have any available units?
432 8th Ave N # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 8th Ave N # 2 have?
Some of 432 8th Ave N # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 8th Ave N # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
432 8th Ave N # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 8th Ave N # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 8th Ave N # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 432 8th Ave N # 2 offer parking?
No, 432 8th Ave N # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 432 8th Ave N # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 8th Ave N # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 8th Ave N # 2 have a pool?
No, 432 8th Ave N # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 432 8th Ave N # 2 have accessible units?
No, 432 8th Ave N # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 8th Ave N # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 8th Ave N # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

