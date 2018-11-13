All apartments in St. Petersburg
4300 12th Avenue North

4300 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4300 12th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Green With Envy!! A Stonegçös Throw From Both Disston Heights And North Kenwood, There Is An Amazing Corner Lot Home That Sits A Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With An Abundance Of Life, Waiting To Be Plucked Out Of The Bunch. This House Once Burned, Has Blossomed With Large Ceramic Tile Floors, Stainless Appliances, Brushed Nickel Finishes, And A Great/family Room With Windows Overlooking A Vast Space Of Yard For Entertaining, Get Togethers, And Even Family To Play. Delightful Curb Appeal With Ample Opportunity To Embrace Your Green Thumb, And Even A Workshop To Flaunt Those Handy-person Skills. Beaches Are Under 15 Minutes Away. Downtown Is Under 10 Minutes Away. Shopping, Dining, Cinematic Entertainment, Parks, And Recreation Are All Within Minutes Of This Home. Call Now, Embrace The Envy, Nature And Energy This Home Will Comfort You With!

Listing Courtesy Of HOUSES FOR SALE NETWORK STPETE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 12th Avenue North have any available units?
4300 12th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4300 12th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4300 12th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 12th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 12th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4300 12th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4300 12th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4300 12th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 12th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 12th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4300 12th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4300 12th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4300 12th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 12th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 12th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 12th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 12th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
