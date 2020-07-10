All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4290 Porpoise Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4290 Porpoise Dr SE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

4290 Porpoise Dr SE

4290 Porpoise Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4290 Porpoise Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5195207075 ---- Gorgeous! Custom corner lot Coquina Key home for rent- lots of style! Nice kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautifully remodeled no detail spared! Three bedrooms, one bath and a nice laundry room next to the bathroom. All appliances are top of the line. Screened porch and beautiful yard with astro turf and parking for an RV or trailer. Pets permitted with approval and additonal fees. One month rent, a $1600 deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Schedule, see details and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom Three Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4290 Porpoise Dr SE have any available units?
4290 Porpoise Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4290 Porpoise Dr SE have?
Some of 4290 Porpoise Dr SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4290 Porpoise Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
4290 Porpoise Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4290 Porpoise Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4290 Porpoise Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 4290 Porpoise Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 4290 Porpoise Dr SE offers parking.
Does 4290 Porpoise Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4290 Porpoise Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4290 Porpoise Dr SE have a pool?
No, 4290 Porpoise Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 4290 Porpoise Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 4290 Porpoise Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4290 Porpoise Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4290 Porpoise Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus