4290 Porpoise Dr SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5195207075 ---- Gorgeous! Custom corner lot Coquina Key home for rent- lots of style! Nice kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautifully remodeled no detail spared! Three bedrooms, one bath and a nice laundry room next to the bathroom. All appliances are top of the line. Screened porch and beautiful yard with astro turf and parking for an RV or trailer. Pets permitted with approval and additonal fees. One month rent, a $1600 deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Schedule, see details and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom Three Bedroom