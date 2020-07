Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Block home!! This home is located in the desirable Edgemoor Estates Neighborhood!! Both Bathrooms are fully renovated and look good as new. The rear bonus room has brand new flooring, repainted along with crown molding. There are Parquet and Wood Floors throughout the remainder of house. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter top. Storage shed is included outside of house along with plenty of storage space in garage. Washer and Dryer included!! This home is move in ready!!



(RLNE5789723)