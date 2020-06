Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Four bedrooms!!!!! EZ access to downtown & bus lines - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath home close to 1st Ave S - the fast route into St Petersburg. Parquet wood and tile floors in most living areas. Separate dining room & small den at front of house that could be an office. Laundry room with hookups. Big covered patio area for relaxing & picnics. Off-street parking. Nice corner lot.



